Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Down 1.2%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as €30.60 ($33.26) and last traded at €30.62 ($33.28). 17,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.98 ($33.67).

Bilfinger Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.58.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

