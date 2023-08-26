Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.26% of Biogen worth $103,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after buying an additional 42,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 771.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Biogen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after buying an additional 247,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $264.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.59.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

