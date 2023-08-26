BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioVie’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.
Shares of BioVie stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. BioVie has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.
In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,805 shares of BioVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $37,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at $58,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioVie news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $34,767.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,210 shares in the company, valued at $134,850.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $37,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
