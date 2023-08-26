Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 255.0% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Birks Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Shares of BGI stock remained flat at $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,916. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

