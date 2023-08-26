BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.6 %

BJ stock opened at $64.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ's Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Recommended Stories

