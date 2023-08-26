BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the July 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BKN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 35,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $15.81.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.