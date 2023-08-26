BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the July 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BKN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.98. 35,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,027,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

