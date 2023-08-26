BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,983. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

