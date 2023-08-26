Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and have sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $99.66 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $109.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

