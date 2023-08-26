Blockchain Technologies ETF (OTCMKTS:BKKCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Blockchain Technologies ETF (OTCMKTS:BKKCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Blockchain Technologies ETF Stock Performance
Blockchain Technologies ETF stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Blockchain Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.
About Blockchain Technologies ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Blockchain Technologies ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.