Blur (BLUR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $16.72 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Blur has a market cap of $16.72 million and approximately $17.93 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 872,292,426.7503806 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.20424765 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $16,522,081.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

