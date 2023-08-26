BNB (BNB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $394.84 Million

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $216.97 or 0.00833741 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $33.38 billion and approximately $394.84 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,851,072 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
BNB Coin Trading
