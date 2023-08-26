bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

OTCMKTS BPOSY remained flat at $4.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. bpost NV/SA has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $940 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays downgraded bpost NV/SA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.