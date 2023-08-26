Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brenntag Price Performance
Brenntag stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,491. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.
Brenntag Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.2791 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
