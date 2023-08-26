Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

Brenntag stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,491. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.46.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.2791 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNTGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brenntag

About Brenntag

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.