Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the July 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAN remained flat at $17.38 during trading hours on Friday. 14,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,269. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

About Brighthouse Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 10th will be issued a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

