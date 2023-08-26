Broadleaf Partners LLC Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 3.0% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.8 %

URI traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $449.12. 425,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,422. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.