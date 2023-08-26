Broadleaf Partners LLC Buys 2,021 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.54. 467,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,456. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.28 and a 200 day moving average of $92.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

