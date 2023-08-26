Broadleaf Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Broadleaf Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

Shares of TSLA traded up $8.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,612,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,004,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.82. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

