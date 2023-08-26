Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.6% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $182,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $456,675.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,737.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,359 shares of company stock worth $1,491,215. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,753. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

