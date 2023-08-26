Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,665. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

