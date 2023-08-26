Brokerages Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target at $115.43

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $88.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

