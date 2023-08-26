Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kamada Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kamada in a research note issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

KMDA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Kamada from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.42 on Thursday. Kamada has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $242.92 million, a P/E ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kamada had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at $949,970,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 151.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

