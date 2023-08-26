Brokers Offer Predictions for Denbury Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a report released on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEN
Denbury Stock Up 1.5 %
Denbury stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Institutional Trading of Denbury
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 183,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 58.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 1.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 570.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter.
Denbury Company Profile
Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Denbury
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.