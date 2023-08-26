Brokers Offer Predictions for Denbury Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a report released on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $5.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEN

Denbury Stock Up 1.5 %

Denbury stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $73.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 183,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 58.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 1.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,079,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 570.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.