Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 327 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,996,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,628,000 after acquiring an additional 386,401 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

