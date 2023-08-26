Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 909 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 87,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $203.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

