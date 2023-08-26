Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 5,620.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.1% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $104.96 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $112.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.37.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

