Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 1,112 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE D opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $84.55.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

