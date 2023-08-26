Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 4,561 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $90.60 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.30.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.