Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $763,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $133.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

