Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

