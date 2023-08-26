Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USPH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

USPH opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.37.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 89.12%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,394.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,114 shares of company stock valued at $670,049. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

