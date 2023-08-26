Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $109.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $494,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $660,003.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,556 shares of company stock worth $1,803,306. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

