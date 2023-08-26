Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Burford Capital Stock Up 2.4 %

BUR opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Burford Capital will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 53.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 351,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,568,000. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,267,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares during the last quarter.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

