Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.60-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.66 billion-$9.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.73 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-5.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.21.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

