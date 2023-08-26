Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting 15.32. 34,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,169. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.42 and a 1-year high of 17.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.48.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

