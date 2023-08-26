Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting 15.32. 34,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,169. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.42 and a 1-year high of 17.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.48.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.