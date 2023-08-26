Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.18% of Calavo Growers worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 168.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,296,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steve Hollister bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $61,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,296,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $33.09 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $244.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.13 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

