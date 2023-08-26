Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.11

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as low as C$0.82. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 73,220 shares trading hands.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$23.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.16 million for the quarter. Caldwell Partners International had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 2.08%.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

