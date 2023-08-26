Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,063.36

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,063.36 ($13.57) and traded as low as GBX 802 ($10.23). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 830 ($10.59), with a volume of 1,795 shares changing hands.

Caledonia Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 917.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,061.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,954.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20,000.00%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.