California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $16.50. 1,411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

California First Leasing Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

