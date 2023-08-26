Calix (NYSE:CALX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $70.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Calix Stock Performance

CALX opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.54. Calix has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Calix had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $261.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $471,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 949.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,184,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Calix by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,796,000 after acquiring an additional 561,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

