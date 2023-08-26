Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.58). Approximately 76,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 127,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.62).

Calnex Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £108.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2,075.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 122.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashleigh Joanne Greenan purchased 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £1,799.75 ($2,296.19). 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers in the Americas, North Asia, and internationally. The company offers Calnex SNE-X, a solution for the problem of ethernet testing; Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; SNE Ignite, a network emulation for 5G O-RAN; Sentry, a solution for remotely monitoring multiple NTP, PTP, and clock signals in data center networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation; and NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance.

