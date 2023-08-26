Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

SPGI stock opened at $388.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,878 shares of company stock worth $9,329,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

