Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $21,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

