Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,646 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $93.55 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

