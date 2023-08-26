Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $23.03 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 279,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,975,000 after buying an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

UPS opened at $168.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $205.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

