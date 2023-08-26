Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,922,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 177,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $116.07 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.