Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.58 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

