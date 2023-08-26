Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,306,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,270,000 after buying an additional 200,310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Waste Management by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 18,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.