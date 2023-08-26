Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,757 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36,752.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,349,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,476,000 after buying an additional 1,345,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 53.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,419,000 after buying an additional 666,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $168.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $205.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

