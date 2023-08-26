Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 234,100 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,278,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $20,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,803,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,457,000 after acquiring an additional 665,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,156,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,252,000 after acquiring an additional 657,257 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,028,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 516,258 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

