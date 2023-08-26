Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,333 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.49% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $20,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,006,000. Arkos Global Advisors increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 63,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWB opened at $68.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

